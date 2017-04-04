Donations Helping Three Families After Devastating Spearfish House Fire

A GoFundMe account has nearly reached its goal of $50,000 in just two days

SPEARFISH, S.D. — Prayers, money and donations are pouring in for three families dealing with an unbelievable tragedy.

The families lost five children in a house fire over the weekend in Spearfish, South Dakota.

A GoFundMe account has nearly reached its goal of $50,000 in just two days and has been increased to $100.000.

All of the money raised on the account will be split among the three families to help with funeral costs and other things the families need.

A fire station and a number of churches are also accepting donations for the family.

“We didn’t want people breaking down their doors while they’re recovering so we told them they will be able to collect things here,” said Kristin Bauslaugh of Mountainview Baptist Church. “Three families lost everything. They can send household items, pots and pans, sheets, towels.”

A similar tragedy happened in central North Dakota in late February.

A trailer house fire in Carrington took the lives of three children.

That fire was determined to be accidental.

The fire in Spearfish is still under investigation.