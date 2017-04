Essentia Nutrition: Eating Healthfully at Restaurants

So many menu items, so many choices. Here's how to make them healthy ones.

Restaurants don’t have to be the kiss of death in keeping a healthy and satisfying diet. While it can be daunting to wade through the long list of items available when you eat out, there are some key terms to look out for that will tip you off. Essentia nutritionists school us on what to choose, in this week’s Essentia Nutrition.