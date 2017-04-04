Man Wanted for Questioning in Sioux Falls Murder Is In Custody 43 year-old Irving Jumping Eagle is considered a person of interest in the death of his 33 year-old wife, who was reporting missing on Sunday. April 4, 2017 Joe Radske SIOUX FALLS, SD (KFGO KELO) – A man wanted for questioning in a murder in Sioux Falls has been arrested. 43 year-old Irving Jumping Eagle is considered a person of interest in the death of his 33 year-old wife, who was reporting missing on Sunday. Jumping Eagle was arrested Tues. morning in Deuel County, South Dakota. He was spotted in Streeter, North Dakota east of Bismarck Mon. afternoon. The victim’s body was found in a Sioux Falls apartment. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Third Person Sentenced in the Joey Gaarsland Case Dispute Leads to Alleged Christmas Eve Murder Vigil Scheduled for NDSU Students who Died in Cras... Valley City Student Dies After Medical Call to Hig...