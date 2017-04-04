Man Wanted for Questioning in Sioux Falls Murder Is In Custody

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KFGO KELO) – A man wanted for questioning in a murder in Sioux Falls has been arrested.

43 year-old Irving Jumping Eagle is considered a person of interest in the death of his 33 year-old wife, who was reporting missing on Sunday.

Jumping Eagle was arrested Tues. morning in Deuel County, South Dakota.

He was spotted in Streeter, North Dakota east of Bismarck Mon. afternoon.

The victim’s body was found in a Sioux Falls apartment.

