MSUM Softball Swept by UMD at Home

Dragon lose 8-1 and 5-3 Tuesday afternoon

MOORHEAD, Minn. (MSUM Athletics) – The Minnesota State University Moorhead softball team dropped a doubleheader to Minnesota Duluth on Tuesday, dropping 8-1 and 5-3 contests at the MSUM Softball Field.

MSUM is 7-18 overall and 2-6 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference while UMD improved to 23-9 overall and 7-1 in the league.

“We need to be consistent in all phases of the game,” MSUM head coach Kelsey Fehl said. “Our pitchers are gaining collegiate experience and we need them to continue to develop and grow. It also means not giving up extra outs in the field and coming up with hits with runners in scoring position.”

In the first game, freshman Jordan Hall took the loss on the mound, giving up six runs, four earned, in four-plus innings. She struck out one and walked two. Freshman Tori White pitched in relief and allowed two earned runs in three innings.

Errors hurt the Dragons as MSUM committed three in the game.

The Dragons had four hits in the game. Freshman outfielder Madison Paige was 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored, while freshman designated hitter Payton Gaber had an RBI. Senior outfielder Carly Williamson had a double while senior first baseman Lauren Meeker and sophomore shortstop Taylor Roddie had singles.

UMD led 3-0 after the top of the first. MSUM got a run back in the fourth. Paige led off with a double and moved to third on a single by Meeker. Gaber’s groundout to second scored Paige to make it 3-1. MSUM was unable to get any more runs across however.

The Bulldogs pulled away with a four-run fifth inning to take the win.

In the second game, Gaber was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Sophomore outfielder Aunica Novacek had a triple while senior second baseman Jill Fox and shortstop Emma Dummer had hits for the Dragons. Fox, Williamson and Roddie each reached on walks.

Freshman Becky Volkert took the loss, giving up four runs, three earned, in five innings. She struck out one and walked three. White pitched the final two innings and allowed an unearned run.

MSUM was down 2-0 after the top of the third but answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame. With one out, Williamson walked, and Fox followed with a single. One out later, Meeker hit a hard grounder to second that went for an error, allowing Williamson to score. Fox also scored when the throw home was errant to tie the game at 2-2.

UMD built a 4-2 lead but the Dragons got a run back in the fifth. Fox walked with one out and scored on an RBI double from Gaber to make it 4-3. UMD added an insurance run in the sixth to make it 5-3. The Dragons brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh but were unable to get any runs across.

MSUM is at Sioux Falls on Saturday for a 1 p.m. doubleheader.