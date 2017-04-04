Road Construction Update for 32nd Avenue

Public Information Meeting Held For an Update on the 32nd Ave S Reconstruction and I-29 Bridge Work

FARGO, N.D. — The daily traffic jam continues on 32nd Avenue South in Fargo.

The city of Fargo and NDOT hosted a public meeting to answer any questions and give updates on the 32nd Ave South reconstruction and I–29 bridge work project.

One update they shared is the closing of the southwest I–29 ramp near Love’s Travel Shop, which means the traffic will be redirected to the northwest ramp.

One tip they have for drivers is to stay aware of their surroundings.

“Put the phone away, get rid of the food if you’re eating, focus on the road, focus on what’s going on,” said NDOT Assistant District Engineer Kevin Gorder. “There’s flag guards out there trying to assist you and it changes all of the time.”

Fargo officials said the construction is two weeks ahead of schedule because of the early spring.

The next public update meeting will be held on April 18th at the Fargo Public Library.