Sioux Falls Man Involved in Crash on I-29 Charged with Wife’s Murder

Irving Jumping Eagle showed up at a North Dakota Gas Station covered in blood and asked to use a bathroom to clean up. From Our Sister Station in Sioux Falls, KDLT Reporter Jill Johnson has more

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A Sioux Falls man wanted for questioning in the death of his wife, and who was spotted in North Dakota, has been arrested and charged with her murder.

Irving Jumping Eagle, 43, was spotted in blood soaked clothes yesterday in Streeter.

This morning, he crashed along I-29 about 90 miles north of Sioux Falls and was detained.

Police said it was a few days ago that a relative began worrying about Alicia Jumping Eagle.

Court documents reveal her sister reported the 33-year-old missing on April 2nd after she didn’t show up for work.

She told authorities Alicia was in the process of getting a divorce.

“A relative got a hold of the apartment manager at that building and asked if she would go into the apartment to see if Alicia was okay,” explained Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department at a press conference.

Police found Alicia dead inside her apartment near west 13th Street and south Spring Avenue.

According to court documents, there appeared to have been a struggle.

They said she had been stabbed in the temple and several times in the upper chest.

“The apartment manager opened the door, saw some blood inside the apartment, closed the door and then called the police department,” Clemens said.

The documents stated police found a pair of blood soaked blue jeans and sweatshirt and a wallet with her husband’s license.

Irving Jumping Eagle was then seen at a gas station in North Dakota Monday afternoon.

“There was a clerk that noticed blood on him and ended up getting a license plate number as he drove away,” explained Clemens.

Jumping Eagle returned to South Dakota a day later.

Authorities said Irving crashed his vehicle into a bridge on I-29 in Deuel County.

He allegedly ran from the scene but was later found and taken to a Brookings hospital.

Hours later, he was officially charged with Alicia’s murder.

Court documents stated that Irving was the last one seen on video leaving their apartment on Saturday night.

His arrest warrant includes a $1 million cash bond.