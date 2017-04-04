Springboard for the Arts, MNSBHC, Fergus Falls Fourth Graders Making Possibilities Bloom in Minnesota

Springboard for the Arts received a grant to place a sculpture at the head of Central Lakes State Trail

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — Nature isn’t the only thing beginning to bloom in the spring.

A partnership in Fergus Falls is brimming with ideas to promote a healthier lifestyle in Minnesota.

The Central Lakes State Trail in Fergus Falls is filled with endless active possibilities.

But many drive by the trail, too busy to notice this diamond in the rough.

That’s about to change…if the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee (MNSBHC) has anything to say about it.

“We want to leave a lasting legacy for our state and that’s what our Legacy Fund is about,” said MNSBHC Communications Director Michael Howard.

The MNSBHC Legacy Fund awarded Springboard for the Arts with a $50,000 grant to create an interactive sculpture at the future trail head of the Central Lakes State Trail.

“Arts can help people get out in their communities,” said Michele Anderson, who is the rural program director for the Springboard for the Arts. “Be more active and just enjoy where they live.”

The hope behind the sculpture is to promote and improve health and wellness to all…but especially to young people.

“This is the first generation of kids that have a lower life expectancy than their parents and we want to change that,” said Howard.

But, Springboard for the Arts can’t do it alone.

Luckily, some local fourth graders helped share their creative ideas.

“Which is really important to us to really have them feel like they are part of this from beginning to end,” said Anderson.

Students from Fergus Falls Public Schools also helped to decorate bikes and participated in a bike parade where the sculpture will be built.

“Just another way and another motivation to get out here on your bikes or out walking,” said Anderson.

“When kids are young hopefully we can build lifelong habits,” said Howard.

The sculpture won’t be selected and installed until next year but Anderson says living your best healthy lifestyle is just the beginning.

“Who knows, maybe 10 years from now this trail will also be an arts destination,” said Anderson

The project is also a joint effort with PartnerSHIP 4 Health and the Department of Natural Resources.

The sculpture will be the property of the DNR.