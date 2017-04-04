State Fire Marshal Investigating Fire at Former Air Force Missile Alert Facility Near Dazey A Barnes County deputy says someone pried off a lock to gain entry into the building April 4, 2017 TJ Nelson DAZEY, N.D. — Investigators are trying to determine who is responsible for a fire at a former U.S. Air Force missile alert facility near Dazey, North Dakota. A Barnes County deputy says someone pried off a lock to gain entry into the building. The State Fire Marshal is investigating three areas inside the structure where a flammable liquid was used to start the fire just before 7 a.m. Monday. The structure remains intact but is severely damaged. The owner has been using the building for storage since purchasing it from the U.S. Government. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post West Acres Mall Presents “Spring Expressions... ND Lawmakers Debating on Reduced Funding for Homel... Cass County Deputy Allegedly Finds Explosive Devic... Woodley Takes Plea Deal in DAPL Case