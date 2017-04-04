State Fire Marshal Investigating Fire at Former Air Force Missile Alert Facility Near Dazey

A Barnes County deputy says someone pried off a lock to gain entry into the building
TJ Nelson

 

DAZEY, N.D. — Investigators are trying to determine who is responsible for a fire at a former U.S. Air Force missile alert facility near Dazey, North Dakota.

A Barnes County deputy says someone pried off a lock to gain entry into the building.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating three areas inside the structure where a flammable liquid was used to start the fire just before 7 a.m. Monday.

The structure remains intact but is severely damaged.

The owner has been using the building for storage since purchasing it from the U.S. Government.

Related Post

West Acres Mall Presents “Spring Expressions...
ND Lawmakers Debating on Reduced Funding for Homel...
Cass County Deputy Allegedly Finds Explosive Devic...
Woodley Takes Plea Deal in DAPL Case

You Might Like