State Fire Marshal Investigating Fire at Former Air Force Missile Alert Facility Near Dazey

A Barnes County deputy says someone pried off a lock to gain entry into the building

DAZEY, N.D. — Investigators are trying to determine who is responsible for a fire at a former U.S. Air Force missile alert facility near Dazey, North Dakota.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating three areas inside the structure where a flammable liquid was used to start the fire just before 7 a.m. Monday.

The structure remains intact but is severely damaged.

The owner has been using the building for storage since purchasing it from the U.S. Government.