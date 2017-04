Thinking Green: Collecting Rainwater

It's rainy season. Here's a way you can turn it to your advantage weather-wise.

We’re all but done with the snow for the year here in the Red River Valley. As the warmth turns our precipitation to rain, it’s time to start thinking about ways you can corral that moisture into an advantage for both your garden and your water bill. Danny Lipford shows us the advantages of building your own rain barrel in this week’s Thinking Green.