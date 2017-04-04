UND’s Hooker Repeats as Lou Henson All American

Hooker is one of 30 mid-major players selected to the team

PHOENIX (UND Athletics) — For the second-consecutive season, North Dakota senior guard Quinton Hooker was named to the Lou Henson All-America Team on Tuesday, just a day after the 2017 NCAA Tournament was completed. Hooker was one of 30 Mid-Major players selected to the team and Monmouth’s Justin Robinson was recognized as the Lou Henson Mid-Major Player of the Year by officials at CollegeInsider.com.

Hooker was one of 14 players on the Lou Henson team that played in this year’s NCAA Tournament as he led the Fighting Hawks to their first Big Dance. He scored 25 points in UND’s first-round loss to second-seeded Arizona.



Hooker was also a first team All-Big Sky performer for the second year in a row after averaging 19.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 3.6 apg in leading the Fighting Hawks to a Division I-program record 22 wins and the Big Sky regular season and tournament titles. He averaged 20.1 ppg in league play, helping UND win the conference with a 14-4 overall record.

He was one of three Big Sky players named to the Lou Henson team as Eastern Washington’s Jacob Wiley and Montana State’s Tyler Hall were also recognized. Hooker is the second UND player to collect Lou Henson All-America honors in back-to-back seasons, joining former standout Troy Huff, who earned similar accolades in 2013 and 2014.

Besides being up for the Lou Henson Award, Hooker is also vying to repeat as the College Court Report Mid-Major Player of the Year. The award is decided upon by fan voting and Hooker is currently in the Final Four round of voting.

Voting is open all week at www.CollegeCourtReport.com and fans can also vote on Twitter by tweeting the following: #CCRPOTYFanVote Quinton Hooker (North Dakota)

2017 LOU HENSON ALL-AMERICA TEAM

Ian Baker (New Mexico State)

Evan Bradds (Belmont)

Jarrell Brantley (Charleston)

C.J. Bryce (UNCW)

Chris Clemons (Campbell)

T.J. Cromer (ETSU)

Mike Daum (South Dakota State)

Chris Flemmings (UNCW)

Nana Foulland (Bucknell)

Jimmy Hall (Kent State)

Tyler Hall (Montana State)

Kevin Hervey (UT Arlington)

Quinton Hooker (North Dakota)

Marcus Keene (Central Michigan)

Tim Kempton (Lehigh)

Jock Landale (Saint Mary’s)

Paris Lee (Illinois State)

Keon Johnson (Winthrop)

Drew McDonald (Northern Kentucky)

Markis McDuffie (Wichita State)

Eric Mika (BYU)

Dallas Moore (North Florida)

Alec Peters (Valparaiso)

Justin Robinson (Monmouth)

Landry Shamet (Wichita State)

Devin Sibley (Furman)

Erik Thomas (New Orleans)

Rashawn Thomas (Texas A&M Corpus Christi)

Jacob Wiley (Eastern Washington)

T.J. Williams (Northeastern)