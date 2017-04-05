Ag Week at NDSU: Game Show Night!

Students and community members come together for a night of games celebrating Ag Week

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU students and community members gathered for a game of jeopardy in the continuation of celebrating Ag Week on campus.

Teams answered questions about topics ranging from school history to sports.

Prizes were given out, including gift cards to Scheels and Herd and Horns.

“We all share the background of NDSU and NDSU’s background is agriculture,” said Jacob Dailey, who is a member of the NDSU Agriculture Collective. “It might be a little cliché that agriculture is what brings us all together but we do all eat and we really wanted to make sure that that’s really the focus behind Ag Week.”

All Ag Week events are open to the public and go through Friday.