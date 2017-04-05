Breckenridge Teen Makes Plea for Hatchet Attack on Father

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- The Minnesota Farmers Union and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture are traveling through the Land of 10,000 Lakes to meet with farmers and ag producers. "We've pretty… continue reading ›
FARGO, N.D. -- NDSU students and community members gathered for a game of jeopardy in the continuation of celebrating Ag Week on campus. Teams answered questions about topics ranging from school history… continue reading ›
HEALTH MATTERS -- April is Oral Cancer Awareness Month and lifestyle choices can affect how much you're at risk. The earlier you catch oral cancer, the better. Knowing what puts you at… continue reading ›