Bresciani Warns NDSU Nursing Program in Bismarck Could Face Cuts

The amendment language says $3.5 million in operating funds would be cut and neither the board of higher education or NDSU could expend any funds, including private funding received directly or through a foundation, to pay the costs of running the program.

FARGO (KFGO) – NDSU officials are calling proposed amendments to the higher education bill “very disturbing.”

One of the changes would mean the end of NDSU’s School of Nursing in Bismarck.

President Dean Bresciani, in an email sent to the State Board of Higher Educaton and University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott, says it was discovered Tuesday that language added to Senate Bill 2003 would force the highly ranked nursing program to shut down.

That includes paying the salaries of staff.

Bresciani goes on to say that a preliminary reading of the changes, means at the end of this semester, NDSU would have to close the program. In his words, “without warning, 257 students, 17 of which are Doctor of Nursing Practices students, would be without a program and approximately 18 faculty and staff would be terminated.”

On a separate issue, President Bresciani says an amendment directs the board of higher education to “reallocate” funding for the Northern Tier Network and use it to fund another initiative. Bresciani calls that network the backbone for all major research universities and without the funding, would have “dire consequences for NDSU’s research programs.