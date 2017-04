Buxton Building Destroyed By Fire

BUXTON, ND (KFGO) – A storage building at Central Valley Aviation north of Buxton was destroyed by fire Wed. morning.

Asst. Buxton Fire Chief David Knudsvig says the call came in at around 8:30. He says two crop-spraying airplanes and spraying equipment were lost in the fire.

The Buxton Fire Dept. responded along with firefighters from Hillsboro, Mayville, Reynolds and Thompson. No one was hurt.