Community Turns Out for Candlelight Vigil in Spearfish

Throughout the night the crowd stood together, hugged and cried

SPEARFISH, S.D. — Hundreds took part in a candlelight vigil to remember the five children who were killed in a house fire on Saturday.

On Tuesday night, hundreds gathered on Ames Avenue in Spearfish, South Dakota, where the deadly blaze took place.

Families of the children who died placed candles outside the home, others that attended offered teddy bears and flowers, in memory of the children.

Throughout the night the crowd stood together, hugged and cried.

“We know that our Fantastic Five went out with a bang and they’re up there partying and having fun and that’s the way we need to remember them,” said one of the vigil’s speakers.

Before parting, they held their candles high in the memory of what they call the “Fantastic Five”.

The victims were from Spearfish and Sturgis and ranged in age from 6 to 11.

A GoFundMe account for the families has raised nearly $47,000 in just 3 days.