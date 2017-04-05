Health Matters: What’s Putting You at Risk for Oral Cancer?

You may be surprised to see what the highest risks are for developing oral cancers

HEALTH MATTERS — April is Oral Cancer Awareness Month and lifestyle choices can affect how much you’re at risk.

The earlier you catch oral cancer, the better.

Knowing what puts you at risk…can save your life.

There are steps you can take to avoid oral cavity cancer.

“The two biggest risk factors are cigarette smoke and alcohol,” said Dr. Ryan Smart, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon at Essentia Health.

The risk is highest when you mix the two together.

“It will usually affect people who are in their 60’s and 70’s,” Dr. Smart explained. “These things take time to develop. But it can affect people younger than that in their 40’s. I’ve seen people as young as in their 30’s develop oral cavity cancer.”

Oropharyngeal cancer, otherwise known as cancer of the throat, can also be caused by smoking or drinking.

What people might not know is that the throat cancer can also be a result of the Human papillomavirus, or HPV.

“HPV, which cause warts also associated with cervical cancer, is becoming more well known as a major risk factor for oropharyngeal cancer,” explained Dr. Smart.

The HPV related cancer is more often found in people between the ages of 30–40.

Getting your HPV vaccination will lower your risk.

For both types of the oral cancers, the symptoms are the same.

“Sore throat, horse voice, pain in the ear,” Dr. Smart said.

Signs can be hard to see on your own, but you’ll most likely feel them.

“As the tumors grow they get infected and they can get quite bothersome,” said Dr. Smart

That’s why Dr.Smart said it’s important to stay on top of your appointments every six months.

“Most people get their oral cancer screening exam when they go to their dentist,” he said. “They get a cleaning, they get some dental work done and the dentist is looking for suspicious lesions.”

Dr. Smart said people who take medications that lower the immune system can also be more at risk.