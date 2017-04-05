LIVE: The Rise At NDSU With Bison Illustrated

Latest Issue Highlights Young Athletes On The Rise

Bison Illustrated editor Joe Kerlin joins KVRR Local News to talk about the latest magazines from Spotlight Media.

This month’s Bison Illustrated focuses on “The Rise”, young athletes making a name for themselves at NDSU.

Fargo Monthly focus on local fashion and this season’s hot looks.

Fargo Inc! profiles Ryan Fritz, the CEO of Office Sign Company.

Design & Living Magazine shows us DIY tricks for your home.

The magazines are available for free at stores across the Fargo/Moorhead area.

