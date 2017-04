Middle River Man Dies in Crash Near Thief River Falls

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. — A man is dead after a crash in northwestern Minnesota on Tuesday morning.

The state patrol says 87-year-old Arvin Dahl of Middle River failed to yield and was struck by a semi on Highway 59 north of Thief River Falls.

Dahl was killed in the crash.

His wife, 87-year old Marvel Dahl, had life-threatening injuries and was taken to Sanford in Thief River Falls.