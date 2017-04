Moorhead’s EasTen Shopping Center to Lose Payless Shoesource

The Payless at West Acres Mall will remain open

MOORHEAD, Minn. — We first told you last night that Payless Shoesource has filed for bankruptcy and will shut down 400 stores.

We can now confirm that the Moorhead store in the EasTen Shopping Center is on the closure list.

A Payless on South University Drive in Fargo closed in February.

The company’s CEO called it a difficult but necessary decision driven by the continued challenges of the retail environment.