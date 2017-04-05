NDSU Baseball Comes From Behind for Home-Opener Win

Bison rally back from down 3-0 to take down Minot State 7-4

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – The North Dakota State University baseball team rallied from an early three-run deficit to defeat the Minot State University Beavers, 7-4, in the 2017 home opener Wednesday, April 5, at Newman Outdoor Field.

With the victory, the Bison improve to 12-16 overall while the Beavers drop to 14-8 on the season.

Senior Ben Petersen went 3-for-4 at the plate and scored two runs, while juniors Drew Fearing and Mason Pierzchalski both tallied two hits to lead North Dakota State in the batter’s box.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Kyle Ferderer (1-0) earned his inaugural collegiate win after giving up no earned runs on two hits with four strikeouts and no walks in two innings of relief.

Redshirt junior Kevin Folman secured his team-best fourth save after throwing a scoreless ninth inning.

The Beavers scored a run in the second and two runs in the third to take an early 3-0 lead before the Bison rallied with a run in the fourth and four runs in the sixth to gain a 5-3 advantage.

Petersen scored the first NDSU run on a balk with two outs in the third before Logan Busch and Tucker Rohde both hit RBI singles, Bennett Hostetler worked a bases loaded walk, and Danny Palmiscno hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.

Hostetler was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh to plate another Bison run before the Beavers scored a run in the top of the eighth, making it 6-4, Bison.

JT Core provided the final run of the game for NDSU on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth.

Sophomore first baseman Celestino Rodriguez tallied a double and a home run, and scored a pair of runs to pace Minot State at the plate.

Junior pitcher Brock Breshears (0-2) took the loss on the mound for the Beavers after giving up five earned runs on seven hits with three walks and two strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings of work.

North Dakota State is scheduled to host South Dakota State in the opening game of a three-game Summit League series Friday, April 7, at 6:30 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field.