Northern Parts of the Red River Valley Dealing with Floodwaters

WALSH COUNTY, N.D. — Flooding continues across the northern Red River Valley.

The Pembina River at Neche is down a little but water flows are beginning to increase again.

Snow melt from southern Manitoba is expected to reach Neche and Walhalla over the new few days.

The crest at Pembina is ongoing with a slow fall expected to continue on the Red River and Two Rivers at Hallock.