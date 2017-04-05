Sioux Falls Murder Suspect Says He Doesn’t Remember Alleged Crime

Authorities said Irving Jumping Eagle fled to North Dakota after killing his wife. Our sister station in Sioux Falls, KDLT, contributed to this report

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A Sioux Falls man suspected of killing his wife and fleeing to North Dakota has his bond set at one million dollars in cash.

Irving Jumping Eagle, 43, is accused of stabbing his 33-year-old wife Alicia in the head and several times in the chest.

He is charged with murder and manslaughter.

He was spotted with blood on his clothes near Jamestown on Monday.

Authorities said Jumping Eagle crashed his wife’s car into a bridge on I-29 on Tuesday while returning to Sioux Falls and had to be treated at the Brookings hospital.

“Some of the evidence we use in this case has to do with some of the statements he made to medical staff when he was located in Deuel County and also while he was in Brookings receiving medical treatment,” said Lt. Michael Colwill with the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Authorities said Jumping Eagle told them his wife attacked him during a fight and cut him on his arm and wrist.

He said he doesn’t remember what happened after that.

Relatives said Jumping Eagle and his wife were in the process of a divorce.