Suspect Charged in Fargo Christmas Eve Murder May Avoid Trial

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo man charged with murdering a man on Christmas Eve could avoid a trial.

The lawyer for Timothy Porter told a judge that settlement negotiations are ongoing with the Cass County State’s Attorney’s office.

The 31-year-old man is accused of stabbing 26-year-old Derek Bjarnason with a long knife during an argument at Porter’s home.

He died of a stab wound through the heart.

Porter reportedly told officers that Bjarnason had attacked him after a night of drinking.