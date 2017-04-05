UPDATE: Woman Dies After Being Shot in the Head Outside Minneapolis Club

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — An update to a story we brought you on Monday.

Police say a woman has died after a shooting early Sunday morning at the Hell’s Lovers Motorcycle Club in north Minneapolis.

Another man was found suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound to his abdomen.

Officers arrested a suspect at the club and another who fled on a motorcycle.

Police have assigned four detectives to the case.