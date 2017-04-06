Applications for West Fargo Police Chief Slow in Coming in

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Only two people have applied to be the next police chief in West Fargo.

The job was posted three weeks ago.

A city spokesperson says there has been a lot of last minute interest shown by prospective candidates and she expects a rush of applications before the 5 p.m. Friday deadline.

The annual starting salary is just over $89,000.

The position opened after the city commission fired Chief Mike Reitain.

He was accused of creating a toxic work place and because of internal complaints about his leadership.