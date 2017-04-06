Bison Turf Owner Says Reopening Still Scheduled Despite Setbacks

WEST FARGO, N.D. -- A non-profit organization donates an extra layer of protection to West Fargo's youngest K9. In this photo, ToSti is proudly wearing his new bullet and knife proof vest. ToSti… continue reading ›
WEST FARGO, N.D. -- If you see grass fires in the area, there's a chance they could be controlled prairie burns. City workers in Fargo say these scheduled burns happen throughout early springtime.… continue reading ›
WEST FARGO, N.D. -- Only two people have applied to be the next police chief in West Fargo. The job was posted three weeks ago. A city spokesperson says there has been a lot of last minute interest shown… continue reading ›