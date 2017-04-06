Update: Cat Found With Bullet Wounds In Surgery

The cat, whose name is now Bullet, was rescued from Frazee.

UPDATE- Bullet, the cat found with multiple gunshot wounds is in surgery.

Cat’s Cradle Executive Director, Gail Adams-Ventzke, is with Bullet at the vet.

She tells KVRR that he will likely make a full recovery.

The surgery is to repair some broken bones.

Adams-Ventzke confirmed the cat suffered multiple gun shot wounds.

He will stay at the veterinary hospital until he is taken to a foster home to recover.

If you would like to help cover Bullet’s and other cats expenses, you can click here to donate.