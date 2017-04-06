Controlled Burns Happening Throughout the Metro

This afternoon, they burnt roundabouts on Veterans Boulevard to remove weeds and stimulate growth of existing native plants

WEST FARGO, N.D. — If you see grass fires in the area, there’s a chance they could be controlled prairie burns.

City workers in Fargo say these scheduled burns happen throughout early springtime.

Oftentimes, burns will get rescheduled since the weather has to be just right.

“The weather’s perfect today. We got good conditions and not a strong wind,” said Prairie Restorations Assistant Site Manager Tyler Luedke. “You don’t want to burn with heavy winds in town because it keeps the smoke low. You want to keep the smoke up high. So it worked out perfect for us today.”

The team lets nearby businesses and homeowners know when these burns will happen.