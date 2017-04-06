Fort Totten Woman Dies After Police Chase, Car Crash

Her passenger, 26-year-old Derrick Brown, was treated and released

MINOT, N.D. — The driver of a car involved in a chase and crash after a drunken incident early Monday at Sky Dancer Casino has died.

Clarice Brown ,25, of Ft. Totten, died of her injuries on Tuesday at Trinity Hospital in Minot.

Her passenger, 26-year-old Derrick Brown, was treated and released.

Belcourt Police tried to stop Brown on Highway 281 in Rolette County after being called to the casino.

She hit the ditch and crashed her car three miles west of the casino and was ejected.

Clarice was not wearing her seatbelt.

Derrick was wearing his and he remained in the car.