HS Baseball Roundup: Pugliano’s 11 Strikeouts lead South to Victory

South, West Fargo, North pick up victories.

FARGO, N.D. — Thursday was jam packed with high school baseball action as many area teams played in their home openers. The Fargo South Bruins picked up an 8-0 win over Valley City. Senior Andy Pugliano threw a complete game 1-hitter for the Bruins. He also struck out 11 Hi-Liner hitters.

In other action, West Fargo defeated Wahpeton twice in the twin bill. Packers win both games by final scores of 5-0. Fargo North went on the road and picked up a 3-1 victory over Davies. Spartans broke up a 1-1 tie in the top of the 7th inning scoring 2 runs to seal the victory.

Baseball Scores

Fargo North 3, Fargo Davies 1.

West Fargo 5, Wahpeton 0 Game 1.

West Fargo 5, Wahpeton 0 Game 2.

Fargo South 8, Valley City 0.