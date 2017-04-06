Maple Valley School District Holds Voter Education Meeting on School Bond Proposal

TOWER CITY, N.D. — People living in the Maple Valley School District are learning about an upcoming school bond vote.

Previous bonds have been voted down three times, most recently last September.

On April 25th, voters will be asked to decide a $14.3 million school bond to shut down two schools and expand the third into a larger K-through-12 facility.

If this passes, a $100,000 home in the area would pay an extra $221.18 per year in taxes.

But officials said the school district will save $130,000 per year in operating costs.

It is money they currently spend every year on transportation and maintenance between the three school buildings.

If the bond passes, Oriska and Buffalo school buildings would be gradually shut down while an expansion is made on Tower City’s school.

Officials said it may take 20 years to pay off the bonds, but with the amount of money saved, it could be paid off early.

“I believe it’s a great investment for the future of our district, the future of our students and the future families that are going to move to the area,” said Superintendent Brian Wolf. “We can be a viable school district if we make the important steps now before it’s too late.”

Former teacher, Judith Von Bank, agreed. “It’s better for the teachers. You can get a better education that way. They’re not traveling all over.”

The voters who are against the proposal say their biggest argument is it just costs too much.

District officials say if they were to upgrade all three buildings in the district, it would have a much larger overall long term cost.

If it does not pass, Superintendent Wolf said expanding the Tower City school and merging the district to one building would still happen, but it would take much longer, possibly more than 20 years.

If it does pass, they expect to send all grades to the newly remodeled building in the 2018-19 school year.