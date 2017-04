No Injuries in Polk County House Fire

POLK COUNTY, Minn. — Three fire crews responded to a house fire late last night in Grove Park Township in Mentor, Minnesota.

Officials with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office say the house had extensive damage.

No one was hurt.

The fire is under investigation.

Fire Crews from Mentor, Erskine and Fertile all responded to the call.