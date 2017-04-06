One Man Injured, One Man in Custody After Shooting in Moorhead

They say they arrived on scene to find one shooting victim in the yard of a neighbor's house. KVRR Reporter Nick Broadway reports

MOORHEAD, Minn. — One man has serious injuries and another man is in custody after a shooting in Moorhead.

Police said the shooting happened at a house located on the 1800 block of 16th St. South just after 9 p.m. Thursday.

They said they arrived on scene to find one shooting victim in the yard of a neighbor’s house and someone giving him CPR.

One man has been taken into custody and police say they are interviewing several people who were also in the home at the time of the shooting.

One neighbor said he had no idea what was happening as he saw police and squad cars flood the area.

“I got my gun and sat there, hoping nobody came looking for a place to hide,” said Joe Irby, who lives a block away from where the shooting took place.

“There was a dispute, or altercation between acquaintances inside the residence,” explained Lt. Tory Jacobson with the Moorhead Police Department. “Officers have also checked the neighboring residences to ensure no one else was injured due to the fact that there were several handgun rounds that were fired.”

Jacobson said there is no danger to the public.

The victim’s condition has not been released.