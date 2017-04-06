Pet Connection: Meet Ziggy

Ziggy Is A Blue-Face Amazon Parrot Looking For A Forever Home
Adam Ladwig

Casey Backhaus with the Center for Avian Adoption, Rescue and Education joins us with Ziggy on this week’s Pet Connection.

Ziggy is a Blue-Face Amazon parrot. He’s grown a lot more comfortable with people during his time at the shelter. Ziggy is very well-behaved and will sit calmly on or next to you.

He’s looking for a home. You can find out more about Ziggy and other birds for adoption at the rescue’s website by clicking here.

Related Post

Pet Connection: Meet Lancelot
Pet Connection: Meet Bella
Pet Connection: Meet Felix

You Might Like

West Fargo K9 Receives Bullet Proof Vest

ToSti, West Fargo Police K9, received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation. The vest is embroidered with the sentiment, "In memory of K9 Jethro, Canton, OH Police Department". K9 ToSti is a 2-year-old Dutch Shepherd.… continue reading ›