Prairie Business Magazine Celebrates the Region’s Leading Women

Among the honorees was Red River Broadcasting COO Kathy Lau

FARGO, N.D. — The Top 25 Women in Business honorees are being celebrated, including our very own Kathy Lau.

She runs KVRR and is the Chief Operating Officer of Red River Broadcasting.

Prairie Business Magazine is hosting a reception at the Radisson in Fargo for Lau and the 24 other top women in business.

The celebration is designed to create a networking opportunity so that the businesses can forge stronger bonds and improve the region’s economy.

“We’re celebrating winners past and present of our 40 under 40 contest and our 25 women in business contest,” said Korrie Wenzel, Publisher of Prairie Business Magazine. “It’s part networking, it’s part celebration. It’s really a chance for people to come together.”

The honorees were recognized for their business achievements and devotion to community service.

The contests were created to draw attention to these business leaders in the three–state region.