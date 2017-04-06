Red River Zoo Announces New Addition; Needs Your Help for a Name!

A baby camel was born two weeks ago and is now on exhibit at the zoo

FARGO, N.D. — The Red River Zoo has its first adorable addition of the year, just in time for the summer season.

A female Bactrian camel calf was born two weeks ago and is now on exhibit.

Bactrian camels are a part of an active breeding program.

The species is critically endangered due to hunting and loss of habitat.

The zoo believes the camel calf and her mother will be a valuable addition to the zoo this summer.

“We are very excited to announce that we have a birth of a Bactrian camel, a little female, she’s about two weeks old,” said Sally Jacobson, Executive Director of the Red River Zoo. “It’s a part of our captive breeding program, so now she’s on exhibit and we’re really excited to be able to tell the public about her.”

The calf is scheduled to be moved to her new home at the Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot this fall.

To find out how you can help pick the name for the new camel calf, click here.