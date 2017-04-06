For Sale To the Highest Bidder: Your Internet Data

New laws change a lot of the old ways internet service providers used to handle our data. And data security experts aren't happy.

There’s a new law in effect that removes a lot of the privacy guarantees that kept our browsing history, app usage and geo-locations private.

Now, internet service providers are allowed to collect and provide our data to other companies. Including advertisers.

The change comes amid controversy over the potential sale of our private usage info to other companies. Proponents of the change claim that the old law only protected some favored companies, rather than consumers.

Local internet security specialist Ben Holsen of Securetunnel VPN has been following the issue and visited the KVRR Morning Show for a live in-studio chat, where he breaks it down for us.