Shanley/Oak Grove Softball Wins Slugfest over South

Shanley/Oak Grove Picks up road win at Fargo South.

FARGO, N.D. — High school softball back in action as it warms up in Fargo. Shanley/Oak Grove came up with a 12-10 victory over Fargo South Thursday.

Shanley/Oak Grove will be back in action on Friday at West Fargo Sheyenne. Fargo South will be back on the field on Tuesday the 11th at Grand Forks Red River.