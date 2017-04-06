ToSti of the West Fargo Police Department Gets New Vest

The non-profit "Vested Interest in K9s" has donated more than 2,400 vests to K9s across the country

WEST FARGO, N.D. — A non-profit organization donates an extra layer of protection to West Fargo’s youngest K9.

In this photo, ToSti is proudly wearing his new bullet and knife proof vest.

ToSti and his partner were not available for an interview today but his colleague Disco met us to show off.

Disco received his vest 5 years ago.

“It is nice to know that if we go into a situation where there is a possible gun or a knife that may be used against the actual K-9, we could put this vest on and possibly save their life,” said Officer Pete Nielsen with the West Fargo Police Department.

ToSti’s vest includes embroidery in memory of K9 Jethro, a member of the Canton Police Department in Ohio.