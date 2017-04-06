Tough Non-Conference Schedule Prepares NDSU Softball for Summit League

Bison Host IUPUI in a series beginning on Saturday
Keith Albertson

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State softball (15-21, 3-0 SL) is scheduled to host IUPUI (13-20, 3-0 SL) for the Bison’s first home series of the season.

The Bison have won four in a row, including a series against Fort Wayne to kick off Summit League Play.

At times, NDSU’s offense has struggled to get going, but head coach Darren Mueller says that has a lot to do with the quality of the opponents.

“We’ve seen a lot of good pitching this year,” Mueller said. “I know that two-thirds of our games were against the No. 1 starter for a lot of teams. But now as we get into conference, it’s starting to be a little more contageous, and people are feeding off each other.”

The first game on Saturday afternoon is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. at the Ellig Sports Complex

Related Post

NDSU Women Hope for Fresh Start in Conference Play
Bison Basketball Preps for Oral Roberts
Bison Men Get Back on Track with Win vs. SDSU
Former NDSU Basketball Star Hits the Gridiron

You Might Like