Tough Non-Conference Schedule Prepares NDSU Softball for Summit League

Bison Host IUPUI in a series beginning on Saturday

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State softball (15-21, 3-0 SL) is scheduled to host IUPUI (13-20, 3-0 SL) for the Bison’s first home series of the season.

The Bison have won four in a row, including a series against Fort Wayne to kick off Summit League Play.

At times, NDSU’s offense has struggled to get going, but head coach Darren Mueller says that has a lot to do with the quality of the opponents.

“We’ve seen a lot of good pitching this year,” Mueller said. “I know that two-thirds of our games were against the No. 1 starter for a lot of teams. But now as we get into conference, it’s starting to be a little more contageous, and people are feeding off each other.”

The first game on Saturday afternoon is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. at the Ellig Sports Complex