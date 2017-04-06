West Fargo K9 Receives Bullet Proof Vest

The vest is embroidered with the sentiment, "In memory of K9 Jethro, Canton, OH Police Department".

ToSti, West Fargo Police K9, received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation.

K9 ToSti is a 2-year-old Dutch Shepherd.

He is a dual purpose K9 and works the night shift.

He is certified nationally in narcotics detection through United States Police Canine Association and certified nationally through North American Police Work Dog Association in narcotics detection and patrol work.

When not working, K9 ToSti enjoys playing fetch and going for running.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c (3) charity located in East Taunton, Massachusetts, whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The nonprofit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 2,400 protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a cost of over $1.9 million. All vests are custom made in the USA by Armor Express in Central Lake, Michigan.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.