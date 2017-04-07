Bison Baseball Walks its way to Victory

Luke Lind strikes out 8 in NDSU win.
Jeremy Klein

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – Senior Luke Lind pitched seven strong innings and tied his career-high with eight strikeouts, and freshman Bennett Hostetler went 3-for-3 at the plate to help the North Dakota State University baseball team defeat South Dakota State, 4-1, in the opening game of a three-game Summit League series Friday, April 7, at Newman Outdoor Field.

With the victory, the Bison improve to 13-16 overall and 5-5 in Summit League action while the Jackrabbits drop to 13-12 on the season and 6-4 in league play.

Lind, a right-hander from Eden Prairie, Minn., earned his third win of the season to improve to 3-3 on the mound after surrendering just one hit and one earned run over seven innings and 107 pitches.

Junior left-handed reliever Chris Choles secured his second save of 2017 after throwing two scoreless innings.

NDSU took a 2-0 lead after Matt Elsenpeter and Drew Fearing worked back-to-back bases loaded walks in the bottom of the second inning.

The Bison increased their advantage to 3-0 in the bottom of the third when Ben Petersen reached second base on an SDSU error before advancing to third on a ground out and scoring on a Jackrabbit wild pitch.

South Dakota State pulled within 3-1 after plating a run on a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

NDSU answered with a run in the seventh, though. Logan Busch was hit by a pitch to open the frame and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Hostetler singled up the middle, allowing Busch to cross home plate, to increase the Bison lead to 4-1.

Outfielder Phillip Jacobson went 1-for-2 with a double, run scored and walk to lead South Dakota State.

Left-hander Brady Stover (2-2) suffered the loss on the mound for the Jacks after allowing three runs – two earned – on two hits with four walks and one strikeout in 2 2/3 innings.

North Dakota State and South Dakota State are slated to play game two of the series Saturday, April 8, at 1 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field.

Related Post

Bison Women Ready for Tough Western Illinois Team
Bison Basketball Prepares for IUPUI Following Brea...
NDSU Holds Vigil in Remembrance of All Students
NDSU Looks for Redemption Against Denver

You Might Like