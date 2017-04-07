Coach of the Week: UND Football’s Bubba Schweigert

Schweigert led the Fighting Hawks to their first FCS Playoff appearance in 2016

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The University of North Dakota football coach Bubba Schweigert is the KVRR Coach of the Week.

The Fighting Hawks are in their final week of spring practice, with their spring game on April 14, and they are coming off their first trip to the FCS Playoffs.

KVRR Sports Director Keith Albertson and Schweigert discuss spring practice and the expectations for the upcoming season.