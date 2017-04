Detroit Lakes Level III Sex Offender Back in Custody

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A level three sex offender on probation was brought back into custody after police say he cut his ankle bracelet and fled.

Authorities say Robert Baca was re-captured just after 5p.m. this afternoon, less than an hour after cutting the bracelet.

Officials already had a plan in place for if Baca ran away.

Workers with a nearby business say they saw Baca running and helped officers find him.