Fargo’s Methadone Clinic Expected to be Open in Two Weeks

Community Medical Services Will be the third opoiod treatment center in North Dakota.

FARGO, N.D. — The American Society of Addiction Medicine reported more than 20,000 deaths were caused by opioid abuse nationwide in 2016.

“What they usually say is I can’t do this anymore,” said Mark Schaefer, who is the Regional Manager with Community Medical Services. “I just want to die, I want this to stop, I can’t do it.”

Drug addicts may soon be able to get the help they need.

In just a few weeks, Community Medical Services is opening an opioid treatment center in Fargo.

Officials recognized the alarming opioid and heroin abuse problem which continues to grow in the FM area.

“We saw a recent growth in heroin,” said Schaefer. “Opioid prescriptions since 2008 in North Dakota has increased by 60%. It puts us in the top 5 of states that have seen increases.”

Community Medical Services will be the first methadone clinic in Fargo and the third treatment center in North Dakota.

Before 2016, North Dakota had no opioid treatment programs leaving drug abusers in the state without recovery resources.

“We’re years and years behind in treating the addiction,” said Schaefer.

Clients will have a counselor and a full behavioral assessment to create their treatment plan.

If appropriate, they’ll even start on a low dose of methadone their first day.

“It’s definitely that combination of the medication and the treatment with the counseling that we see success,” said Schaefer.

After coming to the clinic, it’s statistics show in just 30 days, about 80-84% of users stop using opioids.

"We see a different person. Within a week, we often see them back out looking for work, trying to reconnect. It just really helps them, as they say 'I feel normal'."

While some drug treatment centers prefer abstaining from drugs as a method of recovery, Schaefer said this methadone clinic will truly give Fargo the change it needs.

“It’s not a miracle cure or anything like that. It’s long term,” said Schaefer.

Community Medical Services opens in South Fargo on April 17th.