High School Softball: Packers and Mustangs Homer their way to Wins

West Fargo scores 14 unanswered runs in victory.

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Both West Fargo schools in action Friday evening on the softball diamond. West Fargo Packers swept Valley City in double headers by final scores of 13-0, and 15-3. Torrance Nichols-Kraft hit a three-run Home Run in game two to help the Packers down the Hi-Liners.

Across town the West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs defeated Shanley-Oak Grove Deacons 11-1. Morgan Gieszler hit a two-run Home Run in the victory for the Mustangs.

Sheyenne hosts West Fargo on Tuesday.