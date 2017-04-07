Melinda’s Garden

Attracting pollinators is good for the bees and good for your garden too.

There’s a lot of talk about saving the many species of bees that are threatened or endangered across the globe, and most gardeners get that bees are important for our environment.

But did you know there are a number of plants in your yard that are not only good for attracting pollinators, they’re gorgeous in their own right? Not only that, but some plants can’t set flowers or otherwise reproduce without bees and other pollinators. So give these cute little insects a safe place to land, snack and nap. Your garden will thank you.