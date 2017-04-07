Moorhead Man Facing Charges in Fatal Shooting of West Fargo Man

Jacob Glover, 28, died at the hospital after the shooting inside a house at 1813 16th Street South

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The West Fargo man who was the victim of a shooting at a Moorhead home late Thursday evening has died.

Authorities say they found him in the driveway of a neighbor’s home and someone was performing CPR on him.

Neil Johnson, 25, from Moorhead, was arrested at the scene.

Moorhead Police say Johnson and Glover knew each other and they got into a fight.

They say there is no danger to the public.

“Every incident is investigated and treated alone,” said Lt. Tory Jacobson with the Moorhead Police Department. “There’s no association to any other incidents that I’m familiar with.”

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension mobile crime lab has been processing the scene and the investigation is on-going.