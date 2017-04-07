NDSU Welcomes Jon Gruden to Coaching Clinic

Gruden coached the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl XXXVII win

FARGO, N.D. — NFL Coach-turned-broadcaster Jon Gruden sat in on North Dakota State’s football practice and spoke at the Bison Coaches Clinic.

Gruden familiarized himself with NDSU athletics while former Bison quarterback Carson Wentz earned his way to a No. 2 pick in the NFL draft.

Now, the former Buccaneers coach respects the quality of talent at NDSU.

“Repetition is the mother of learning, I always felt,” Gruden said. “A lot of these players, these Bison, they come out of here polished. They’re versatile guys, guys like Joe Haeg, he can play guard or tackle. This style of football is not for everybody. This is a real commitment to sophisticated football. A lot of these guys, they graduate, they play five years and they’re mature men when they come out of here.”

The Bison spring game is on April 22.