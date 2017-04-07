Red River Valley Supporting VanCamp Family During Health Crisis

A spaghetti benefit and silent auction was set up to help one boy with a brain injury

FARGO, N.D. — The FM area comes together over a plate of Spaghetti to help one kid in need.

Calvin VanCamp was playing outside at school when he fell and hit his head on ice.

Once he began getting treatment for his injury, doctors found out he had life threatening brain bleed.

Organizers offered a spaghetti dinner and there was a silent auction with all of the funds going to help the family with medical costs.

Family and friends of Calvin say there’s nothing better than coming together during a crucial time of need.

“We wanted to just rally around and help the family out with just the financial burden that that created,” said Fargo Pre-School teacher Esther Kumpula. “Just kind of unexpected that that happened.”

Anyone who wishes to donate money can make checks out to Calvin VanCamp Benefit.